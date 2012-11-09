Fitch lowers Fresno, California implied GO rating

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov 9 (Reuters) - Fitch Ratings said on Friday it lowered Fresno, California’s implied general obligation bond rating to ‘BBB-plus’ from ‘A-minus’ and its ratings on nearly $168 million of the city’s debt because of its weak finances.

Fitch in a statement said it lowered $47.6 million Fresno Joint Powers Finance Authority lease revenue bonds, series 2006A and series 2009A, to ‘BBB’ from ‘BBB-plus’ and $120 million of the authority’s lease revenue bonds, series 2004 A, B, and C and series 2008 A, C, E and F to ‘BBB-minus’ from ‘BBB-plus’.

Fitch said it is concerned that Fresno has minimal reserves for its general fund and that California’s fight largest city plans to bridge its small shortfall by borrowing from its sewer fund. “Unrestricted general fund balances are expected to fall below zero for several years,” Fitch added.