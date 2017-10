March 21 (Reuters) - U.S. municipal bond funds reported net weekly outflows of $261 million in the week ended March 20, after outflows of $112.5 million the previous week, Lipper said on Thursday.

That knocked the four-week moving average from net inflows to a net outflow of $36.6 million. A week earlier, the four-week moving average was net inflows of $101.49 million.