Hercules, Calif. to avoid bankruptcy-city manager

SAN FRANCISCO, March 5 (Reuters) - The city of Hercules, California is no longer at risk of a municipal bankruptcy after settling a lawsuit by bond insurer Ambac Assurance Corp, the city’s manager said in a report posted on the city’s website on Monday.

“This outcome will keep the city from having to consider pre-bankruptcy mediation and a potential Chapter 9 bankruptcy protection filing,” the report by City Manager Steven Duran said.

Duran told Reuters he could not comment on the settlement, but said it is expected to be approved on Wednesday.

“We’re just holding on until then and hopefully that all goes well,” Duran said.

Ambac, a unit of Ambac Financial Group, was not immediately available to comment on the settlement, disclosed nearly a month after Standard & Poor’s dropped its ratings on three series of revenue bonds issued by the Hercules Public Financing Authority by five notches to a speculative grade ‘BB’ from ‘A-’ and placed the ratings on review for possible further downgrade.

S&P also put Hercules’ A-rated series 2010 debt secured by sewer utility revenues on review for a possible downgrade.

The ratings agency’s actions were prompted by talk of bankruptcy in Hercules City Hall and by Ambac’s lawsuit against the San Francisco Bay area city of 25,000 people, about 10 miles south of Vallejo, which last year emerged from three years of bankruptcy.

Ambac had wanted Hercules to use $4.1 million of tax-increment revenue collected in December by its now defunct redevelopment agency for a $2.4 million bond payment that was due last month, Duran said.

Hercules did not use the funds because it keeps its money in a pooled cash account, which was running too low for the city to make the debt-servicing payment and pay for its operations at the same time, he added.

Hercules defaulted on the payment, which was covered through bond insurance.

Analysts in the $3.7 trillion U.S. municipal debt market had been keeping a close eye on Hercules, concerned it could share the spotlight with Stockton, a California city of 292,000 about 85 miles east of San Francisco.

S&P on Monday lowered its issuer credit rating on Stockton to a selective default level of ‘SD’ from ‘CC’ after the financially troubled city missed some debt service payments due on March 1.

The cut followed a downgrade by S&P last week in which it dropped its issuer credit rating on Stockton further into speculative grade territory to ‘CC’ from ‘BB’ after the city’s leaders voted to suspend about $2 million in payments on some of its lease revenue bonds.

Suspending the payments is part of a plan to restructure Stockton’s finances to avert bankruptcy.

Stockton also intends to bring its major bond holders, bond insurers, employees and retired employees into mediation for up to 90 days. The city aims to obtain concessions in the face of a budget shortfall seen in a best-case scenario at $20 million.

With one of the country’s hardest hit housing markets, Stockton’s revenue has tumbled in recent years and two decades of fiscal mismanagement have also helped push its finances to the brink, according to Stockton’s city manager.

A new state law approved after Vallejo’s 2008 bankruptcy requires mediation for financially troubled local governments entertaining bankruptcy.

If Stockton does not obtain necessary concessions it will still have the option to declare bankruptcy, which would make it the biggest U.S. city to do so. (Reporting by Jim Christie, Editing by Gary Crosse)