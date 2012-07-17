FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Illinois drops order period for $1.5 bln unemployment rev bonds
July 17, 2012 / 5:16 PM / 5 years ago

Illinois drops order period for $1.5 bln unemployment rev bonds

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 17 (Reuters) - Illinois decided to skip a retail order period for $1.5 billion of unemployment revenue bonds that was expected to be held on Tuesday, and proceed directly to the formal pricing for institutions on Wednesday, according to a state official.

Individual investors displayed only limited interest, so a presale period would not have been worthwhile, a source familiar with the matter said.

The Illinois Department of Employment Security unemployment insurance fund building receipts revenue bond deal was rated AA with a stable outlook by Standard & Poor’s Ratings Services and AA-plus from Fitch Ratings. That is well above the Illinois general obligation rating of A-plus with a negative outlook and A with a stable outlook, respectively.

