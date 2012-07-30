US muni board looks into market indexes after LIBOR-rigging

July 30 (Reuters) - The board that writes the rules for the U.S. municipal bond market said on Monday that it would review how several market indices are prepared, in the wake of the scandal involving the London Interbank Offering Rate.

The Municipal Securities Rulemaking Board does not plan on making any regulatory changes, and will instead focus on investor education, its chairman, Alan Polsky told reporters on a press call.

“The MSRB’s role is reviewing how other indices used by the market set their interest rates with the consideration of providing more transparency and education around the process,” he said. “So essentially it’s looking at our market and the effects of how those indices are used and making sure people understand their make-up and their best use in the marketplace.”

Last month, financial markets around the globe were rocked by news that a number of banks had manipulated the LIBOR rate to set it at an artificially low level.

What the manipulation means for the $3.7 trillion U.S. municipal bond market, however, is unclear, as only a handful of bonds have variable interest rates linked to LIBOR.

Some issuers have entered into interest rate swaps with banks using the LIBOR rate and a few states, such as New York, Connecticut and Florida, are conducting investigations into whether the manipulation has led them to losses.

INVESTORS SHOULD KNOW HOW INDICES ARE PREPARED

Investors do not always understand how a major index in the municipal bond market is set, Polsky said, much in the same way they did not know how LIBOR was determined.

Polsky said he had no reason to believe the municipal indices have been manipulated along the lines of LIBOR.

“It’s important for market participants to understand how these indices are prepared, that there’s transparency in their creation and that there’s appropriate education. I don’t think there’s a smoking gun,” he said.

The Securities Industry and Financial Markets Association Municipal Swap Index is one of several indices included in the MSRB’s study. The index, which serves as a benchmark floating rate in swap transactions, typically includes 650 variable-rate debt obligations where the rates reset weekly.

Municipal Market Data, a Thomson Reuters company that works with SIFMA on the swap index, and Municipal Market Advisors both publish daily yield indices that are under review. The Bond Buyer also publishes a host of pricing indices, including three that represent weekly averages of yields offered to investors based on estimates provided by underwriters, according to the MSRB.