NEW YORK, April 4 (Reuters) - Municipal debt issuers in New York state will issue $3.61 billion of debt in the second quarter of 2016, down from $4.95 billion during the same period last year, New York state’s top fiscal watchdog said on Monday.

The tentative debt timetable includes $1.63 billion scheduled for this month, $1.52 billion for May and $463 million for June, the state comptroller’s office said. New York City will issue $750 million of debt in April.