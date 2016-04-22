FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
U.S. municipal bond issuance set for $8.46 bln next week
Sections
“Everything in the house is history”
Hurricane Harvey
“Everything in the house is history”
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Exchange-traded funds
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
April 22, 2016 / 8:45 PM / a year ago

U.S. municipal bond issuance set for $8.46 bln next week

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

NEW YORK, April 22 (Reuters) - Issuance in the U.S. municipal bond market is slated to reach $8.46 billion next week, with two large sales of around $1 billion each from a Wisconsin health authority and a California development agency dominating the calendar.

The new issuance will follow 29 weeks of straight inflows into municipal bond funds, the longest such run since 2010. The run marks a break from a historical trend around tax filling season, which usually sees some outflows.

The largest deal will come from the Wisconsin Health and Educational Facilities Authority, which will issue $928 million in revenue bonds in a negotiated sale run by Morgan Stanley.

That deal is followed by the California Statewide Communities Development Authority, which will issue around $883 million in revenue bonds in a deal run by BofA Merrill Lynch.

The new issuance of $8.46 billion includes negotiated and competitive deals as well as notes. The data is compiled by Thomson Reuters. (Reporting by Edward Krudy; Editing by David Gregorio)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.