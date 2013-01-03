FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S. municipal bond funds report $13 mln weekly outflows-Lipper
#Market News
January 3, 2013 / 10:01 PM / 5 years ago

U.S. municipal bond funds report $13 mln weekly outflows-Lipper

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 3 (Reuters) - U.S. municipal bond funds reported $13 million of net outflows in the week ended Jan. 2, down from $423 million of net outflows in the previous week, according to data released by Lipper on Thursday.

The four-week moving average was negative at $610 million, said Lipper, a unit of Thomson Reuters.

High-yield funds reported outflows of $104 million, following a net outflow of $261 million the week before.

Flows out of exchange-traded municipal bond funds totaled $7.3 million, compared to outflows of $1.9 million in the last week of December.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
