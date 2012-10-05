UPDATE 1-U.S. local governments keep negative outlook-Moody's

Oct 5 (Reuters) - U.S. local governments continue to face budget strain due to reduced state aid, escalating pension and health care costs and lower property tax collections, according to a report on Friday by Moody’s Investors Service.

The rating agency is maintaining a negative outlook on the sector for a fourth year in a row.

“As budget reserves and other sources of liquidity dwindle, issuers are turning to borrowing for operations and more are facing severe financial strain,” said Moody’s analyst Kristin Button in a statement.

The tepid and uneven economic recovery has resulted in solid growth in some areas while others have lagged, the report said.

“The outlook will likely stay negative until there are significant and longer-lasting gains in the economy that foster improvements in local government budgets,” Moody’s said.

The credit rating agency added that property taxes and state aid will remain depressed and it expects more instances of “severe credit stress” to surface as local governments confront higher wage and benefit costs, underperforming or failing enterprise projects, and an over reliance on cash-flow borrowing.