FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
MUNIS-Yields fall as much as 8 bps with boost from Treasuries
Sections
Featured
NFL rallies around protesting players
U.S.
NFL rallies around protesting players
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
A celebrity listing crashes Japanese exchange's party
Future of money
A celebrity listing crashes Japanese exchange's party
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
January 10, 2014 / 4:31 PM / 4 years ago

MUNIS-Yields fall as much as 8 bps with boost from Treasuries

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 10 (Reuters) - U.S. municipal bond prices zoomed higher on Friday, dropping yields as much as 8 basis points, as the market’s upward momentum this week got an additional push from stronger U.S. Treasuries.

A preliminary read by Municipal Market Data showed yields falling the most at the long end of its benchmark triple-A-rated scale.

“Treasuries are certainly helping us glide to higher levels here,” said MMD analyst Randy Smolik.

Treasury yields fell after U.S. jobs data showed job growth slowing in December, raising doubts about the economic recovery.

Earlier in the week, munis got a lift as cash-heavy investors were faced with meager supplies of new debt so far in 2014.

“We had a little scramble to buy bonds that kept munis on a different path than Treasuries,” Smolik said, noting that cash flowing back to investors this month from bond payments were estimated at $30 billion.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.