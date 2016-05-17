FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
U.S. municipal 30-year bond yield slides to new low
Sections
What global slowdown? Factories chug along
Business
What global slowdown? Factories chug along
Gotta have faith: The rise of religious ETFs
Exchange-traded funds
Gotta have faith: The rise of religious ETFs
Britain faces huge costs to implement electric car plan
Energy & Environment
Britain faces huge costs to implement electric car plan
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Funds News
May 17, 2016 / 9:25 PM / a year ago

U.S. municipal 30-year bond yield slides to new low

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 17 (Reuters) - The yield on top-rated U.S. municipal bonds due in 30 years fell to an all-time low of 2.39 percent Tuesday on Municipal Market Data’s benchmark scale.

Rising prices last week began driving the yield under the previous record low of 2.47 percent set in November 2012.

The yield on AAA-rated 10-year bonds ended Tuesday unchanged at 1.54 percent, just 7 basis points higher than the all-time low of 1.47 percent, also set in 2012.

Demand for munis has been strong. Investors have poured money into muni bond funds for 32 consecutive weeks, with $22.1 billion of inflows this year, according to data from Lipper, a Thomson Reuters unit.

The week ended May 11 was the biggest in net inflows so far this year, with $1.2 billion. (Reporting By Karen Pierog; Editing by Dan Grebler)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.