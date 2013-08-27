FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Moody's cuts Metro Water Reclamation District of Greater Chicago
#Market News
August 27, 2013

Moody's cuts Metro Water Reclamation District of Greater Chicago

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 27 (Reuters) - Moody’s Investors Service on Tuesday cut the general obligation limited and unlimited tax bond ratings of Metropolitan Water Reclamation District of Greater Chicago in Illinois to Aa1 from Aaa, affecting about $2.6 billion of debt.

The rating agency also revised the outlook to negative, reflecting the probability of continuing growth in the district’s unfunded pension liabilities, the rating agency said in a statement.

Moody’s said in a statement that the “outsized pension liabilities” have “grown due to contribution levels that have fallen short of actuarial standards.”

