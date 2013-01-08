FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
NY's Triborough Bridge & Tunnel Authority to sell $805 mln revs
January 8, 2013

NY's Triborough Bridge & Tunnel Authority to sell $805 mln revs

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 8 (Reuters) - The Triborough Bridge and Tunnel Authority’s sale of $805 million of revenue refunding bonds for the New York Metropolitan Transportation Authority (MTA) will be priced on Thursday, said Aaron Donovan a spokesman for the MTA on Tuesday.

The sale consists of $625 million of subordinate bonds, series 2013A and $180 million of general revenue bonds, series 2013B and will be priced through lead manager Jefferies & Co, Donovan added.

In mid-December the sale for the MTA’s bridges and tunnels debt was expected to total $904 million and was postponed twice due to volatile market conditions.

This week’s sale will have different serial numbers. The subordinate bonds were originally series 2012C and the general bonds 2012D.

The bonds will have a one-day retail order period on Wednesday, Donovan added.

