FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Moody's: 2012 not-for-profit healthcare downgrades sets record
Sections
Featured
Tesla shares fall on warning of Model 3 bottleneck
Autos
Tesla shares fall on warning of Model 3 bottleneck
Ford revamps China strategy amid e-van push
Energy & Environment
Ford revamps China strategy amid e-van push
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
Reuters Backstory
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
February 12, 2013 / 4:10 PM / 5 years ago

Moody's: 2012 not-for-profit healthcare downgrades sets record

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 12 (Reuters) - Moody’s Investors Service said on Tuesday 2012 downgrades of debt for U.S. not-for-profit healthcare set a new record at $20 billion, an increase of 213 percent over the year before.

Of the $20 billion of debt downgraded, three large health systems, Colorado’s Catholic Health Initiatives, California’s Dignity Health and New York’s Memorial Sloan-Kettering Cancer contributed almost $13 billion to that amount, the rating agency said in a statement.

“The industry remains under pressure from policymakers and the public to reduce costs,” said Moody’s Associate Analyst Carrie Sheffield.

“Medicare funding, the largest single revenue source for most not-for-profit hospitals, is a main target of federal deficit reduction plans,” she added.

Rating activity for the not-for-profit healthcare sector in 2012 marked the seventh consecutive year in which downgrades (40) outpaced upgrades (38) for a ratio of 1.05 to 1, Moody’s said.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.