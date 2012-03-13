Board closer to dumping 'NRO' for U.S. muni prices

March 13 (Reuters) - Underwriters of U.S. municipal bonds could soon be banned from masking the price of bonds with the designation “not reoffered,” the Municipal Securities Rulemaking Board said on Tuesday as it opened debate over the possible prohibition to the public.

Currently, underwriters can describe the prices or yields of some maturities in a new bond sale as “NRO,” which means that the debt will not be offered to investors, in information initially provided to the market. It can take days for the prices and yields of those maturities to be fully disclosed.

Under the MSRB’s proposal, underwriters would have to include the initial offering price and yield information in all written communications, including the pricing sheets released on the first pricing date.

“We see this proposal as an important protection for state and local governments,” said MSRB Executive Director Lynnette Kelly in a statement. “We want to ensure that they are able to access complete pricing information about new bonds when in the market.”

The MSRB is a self-regulatory organization made up of banks, issuers and advisers that writes the rules for the $3.7 trillion municipal bond market that the Securities and Exchange Commission enforces.

After the public comment period on the proposal, which ends April 10, the SEC will still have to approve the change to make it official.

When the board initially brought up the new prohibition in January, analysts and issuer groups largely applauded the proposal for increasing price transparency in a market where information has historically been hard to obtain.

But at the time the leading bond industry group - the Securities Industry and Financial Markets Association - cautioned that the proposal could push away those investors who do not want the price and yield on their purchases of entire maturities known. That risks shrinking the pool of buyers, which could push up costs to issuers, SIFMA said in January. (Reporting by Lisa Lambert; Editing by James Dalgleish)