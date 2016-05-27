U.S. muni issuance expects to slow to $5.15 bln in holiday-shortened week

NEW YORK, May 27 (Reuters) - New issuance in the U.S. municipal bond market will slow to $5.15 billion in holiday-shortened week next week, with a near $1 billion sale by Pennsylvania dominating the calendar, according to data compiled by Thomson Reuters.

Pennsylvania will sell $990,550 million of general obligation debt in a competitive sale on Wednesday. A tranche of $355 million will be used for capital highway projects and the remaining $635.6 million will used to refund existing bonds.

U.S. financial markets are closed for the Memorial Day holiday on Monday. The week typically signals the start of a slower period for municipal bond issuance over the summer.

The $5.15 billion of new issuance next week includes notes as well as bonds. (Reporting by Edward Krudy; editing by Diane Craft)