FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
in a year
U.S. muni issuance expects to slow to $5.15 bln in holiday-shortened week
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Be wary of coin offerings, China industry body warns
Future of Money
Be wary of coin offerings, China industry body warns
U.S. crude set for steep fall
Energy & Environment
U.S. crude set for steep fall
Samsung secures self-driving car permit in California
TECHNOLOGY
Samsung secures self-driving car permit in California
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
May 27, 2016 / 9:00 PM / in a year

U.S. muni issuance expects to slow to $5.15 bln in holiday-shortened week

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, May 27 (Reuters) - New issuance in the U.S. municipal bond market will slow to $5.15 billion in holiday-shortened week next week, with a near $1 billion sale by Pennsylvania dominating the calendar, according to data compiled by Thomson Reuters.

Pennsylvania will sell $990,550 million of general obligation debt in a competitive sale on Wednesday. A tranche of $355 million will be used for capital highway projects and the remaining $635.6 million will used to refund existing bonds.

U.S. financial markets are closed for the Memorial Day holiday on Monday. The week typically signals the start of a slower period for municipal bond issuance over the summer.

The $5.15 billion of new issuance next week includes notes as well as bonds. (Reporting by Edward Krudy; editing by Diane Craft)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.