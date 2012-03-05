US state pension assets rose 16 pct in 2011-report

March 5 (Reuters) - A strong global stock market boosted U.S. state pension fund assets by 16.4 percent in fiscal 2011, narrowing funding gaps that burst open after the financial crisis in 2008 , Wilshire Consulting said in a report made public on Monday.

Offsetting a 3.3 percent increase in liabilities for the same period, the asset boost improved the plans’ funding ratios to 77 percent in fiscal 2011, up from 66 percent in fiscal 2010, the report found.

“There’s been a notable improvement from the 2010 statistics, but these plans in aggregate have a long way to go to get back to 100 percent funding,” said Steve Foresti, a managing director at Wilshire.

The survey examined 126 state retirement systems and the market valuations of their assets. Most of the funds had submitted actuarial data on or after June 30.

Despite the improvement, about 90 percent of pension plans are still underfunded, the report found.

State unfunded pension liabilities have increasingly been cited as credit concerns by Wall Street rating agencies. And some states have been attempting to rein in pension costs by reducing benefits, raising the retirement age and increasing employee contributions.