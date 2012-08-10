FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Fitch cuts Pittsburg RDA TABs over draw on reserves
Sections
Featured
Hurricane Nate weakens, causes no major damages
U.S.
Hurricane Nate weakens, causes no major damages
A tale of two photos
Reuters Backstory
A tale of two photos
Trump seeks immigration crackdown for 'Dreamer' deal
Trump seeks immigration crackdown for 'Dreamer' deal
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
August 10, 2012 / 9:26 PM / in 5 years

Fitch cuts Pittsburg RDA TABs over draw on reserves

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 10 (Reuters) - Fitch Ratings downgraded on Friday its rating on $144.2 million of Pittsburg Redevelopment Agency, California’s subordinate non-housing tax allocation bonds by two notches to BB-minus due to a draw on their debt service reserve fund.

The draw was the result of a decision by the city of Pittsburg to not provide cash-flow loans, Fitch said in a statement, adding that it expects reserves for the bonds may be depleted by next year. Fitch said its outlook for the TABs is negative, a warning of further potential downgrades.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.