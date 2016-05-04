FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Municipal upgrades have strongest run since 2001 -S&P
Sections
“Everything in the house is history”
Hurricane Harvey
“Everything in the house is history”
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
How fair is our food?
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
U.S. energy industry claws back after Harvey
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
U.S. energy industry claws back after Harvey
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
May 4, 2016 / 8:37 PM / a year ago

Municipal upgrades have strongest run since 2001 -S&P

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

NEW YORK, May 4 (Reuters) - Upgrades to credit ratings of municipal debt issuers outpaced downgrades for a third consecutive year in 2015, the strongest such run since 2001, according to a study published by Standard & Poor’s on Wednesday.

Upgrades outpaced downgrades by a ratio of 2.20 to 1 during the year, the study found, although this was at a slower pace than the previous year when upgrades led by a ratio 3.33 to 1.

The outperformance of upgrades coincides with a period of recovery for many state and local governments that have rebuilt revenues after the financial crisis and recession of 2007-2009.

“The year ended with 13 straight quarters of more upgrades than downgrades, the longest streak since the first quarter of 2001,” said Larry Witte, senior director of S&P Global Fixed Income Research.

Municipal bankruptcies, however, also rose, climbing to 12 last year from eight in 2014. Over the last five years, defaults have exceeded the long-run average of three per year since 1986.

There were 21 defaults of appropriation debt between 2011 and 2015, after only three in the previous 25 years, according to the study. (Reporting by Edward Krudy; Editing by Andrew Hay)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.