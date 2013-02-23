FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Moody's puts 40 local U.S. governments under review
Sections
Featured
Justices back to work with major employment dispute
Supreme Court
Justices back to work with major employment dispute
Today in sports
Reuters Pictures
Today in sports
Puerto Rico struggles amid acute shortages
Puerto Rico struggles amid acute shortages
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
February 23, 2013 / 1:05 AM / in 5 years

Moody's puts 40 local U.S. governments under review

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

SAN FRANCISCO, Feb 22 (Reuters) - Moody’s Investors Service placed the ratings of 40 local U.S. governments under review on Friday due to a lack of sufficient financial information and warned downgrades could follow.

The action affects approximately $354 million of outstanding debt, Moody’s said in a statement, adding that “If the information is not received over the coming weeks, we will take appropriate rating action which could include the withdrawal or lowering of the ratings.”

The governments are:

Adams & Lincoln Counties Consolidated School District 160-67 (Ritzville), Washington;

Anacortes, Washington and its Combined Utility Enterprise;

Anson Water District in Maine;

Barre, Massachusetts;

Beulah Public School District 27 in North Dakota;

Canton village in New York;

Choctaw, County in Mississippi;

Clark County Public Library District in Kentucky;

Clyde Park District in Illinois;

Colbert County, Alabama;

Downingtown borough, Pennsylvania;

East Columbia Basin Irrigation District in Washington;

East Wenatchee Water District in Washington;

Esopus Fire District in New York;

Essex Fells borough, New Jersey;

Evans, New York;

Garland County, Arkansas;

Hart County, Kentucky;

Humboldt General Hospital District in Nevada;

Ironton, Ohio’s Sewer Enterprise;

Kenton County, Kentucky;

Lauderdale County, Alabama;

Lee County, Mississippi;

Lilburn, Georgia;

Lincoln, New Hampshire;

Little Miami Joint Fire District, Ohio;

Milford, New Hampshire;

Mount Pleasant village, Wisconsin;

Northshore Park & Recreation Service Area, Washington;

Port of Kalama, Washington;

Shoreline Water District, Washington;

Sugarcreek Township, Ohio;

Thurston County Fire Protection District 3, Washington;

Townsend, Massachusetts;

Valley View village, Ohio;

Warren County, Mississippi;

Winchester, Connecticut;

Yazoo City, Mississippi Electric Enterprise; and

York, Pennsylvania.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.