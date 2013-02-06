FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
S&P says U.S. public finance rating actions positive for 2012
Sections
Featured
Tesla shares fall on warning of Model 3 bottleneck
Autos
Tesla shares fall on warning of Model 3 bottleneck
Ford revamps China strategy amid e-van push
Energy & Environment
Ford revamps China strategy amid e-van push
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
Reuters Backstory
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
February 6, 2013 / 6:15 PM / 5 years ago

S&P says U.S. public finance rating actions positive for 2012

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, Feb 6 (Reuters) - Standard & Poor’s Ratings Service upgraded the ratings U.S. municipal bonds at a higher rate than downgrades in the final quarter of 2012, which helped push the full year into positive territory.

The ratio of upgrades to downgrades was 1.61-to-1, the agency said in a special report on Wednesday, adding there were no defaults on the municipal bonds it rates in the final quarter of 2012.

“With another year in the books, U.S. public finance again proved to be a relatively stable sector,” it said, noting at the end of December, more than 40 percent of its public finance ratings were “AA-” or higher.

“Widely publicized concerns about credit quality throughout the sector notwithstanding, the actual degree of credit quality erosion in public finance during the past two years was minimal,” it added.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.