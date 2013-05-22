SEC charges South Miami, Fla. with fraud over conduit deals

WASHINGTON, May 22 (Reuters) - The city of South Miami, Florida, defrauded investors by not disclosing problems with the tax-exempt status of two conduit bond deals that were used to finance a mixed-use retail and parking structure, the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission said on Wednesday.

The SEC said the city agreed to settle the fraud charges and retain an independent third-party consultant to oversee its municipal bond disclosures.

South Miami’s city manager was not immediately available to comment on the charges.