SEC charges South Miami, Fla. with fraud over conduit deals
May 22, 2013 / 6:42 PM / 4 years ago

SEC charges South Miami, Fla. with fraud over conduit deals

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, May 22 (Reuters) - The city of South Miami, Florida, defrauded investors by not disclosing problems with the tax-exempt status of two conduit bond deals that were used to finance a mixed-use retail and parking structure, the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission said on Wednesday.

The SEC said the city agreed to settle the fraud charges and retain an independent third-party consultant to oversee its municipal bond disclosures.

South Miami’s city manager was not immediately available to comment on the charges.

