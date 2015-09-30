FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
U.S. SEC fines 22 municipal bond underwriting firms
Sections
Featured
Harvey may shred tax revenues, leaving cities struggling for years
U.S.
Harvey may shred tax revenues, leaving cities struggling for years
Mexico's strongest quake in 85 years kills dozens
Mexico
Mexico's strongest quake in 85 years kills dozens
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Funds News
September 30, 2015 / 2:37 PM / 2 years ago

U.S. SEC fines 22 municipal bond underwriting firms

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, Sept 30 (Reuters) - The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission said on Wednesday it has fined 22 municipal bond underwriting firms for selling municipal bonds with offering documents that contained false statements or omissions about the bond issuers’ compliance with disclosure rules.

The SEC, which levied the fines under a program allowing underwriters to self-report material misstatements in such documents, said the firms did not admit or deny its findings.

The largest penalty imposed was $500,000, levied on PNC Capital Markets, while UBS Financial Services paid $480,000 and UMB Bank $420,000, the SEC said.

Fifth Third Securities paid the smallest fine, $20,000. Mesirow Financial, BB&T Securities, Comerica Securities , Commerce Bank Capital Markets and U.S. Bank also were penalized.

Reporting by Lisa Lambert; Editing by Susan Heavey

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.