U.S. SEC fines 22 municipal bond underwriting firms

WASHINGTON, Sept 30 (Reuters) - The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission said on Wednesday it has fined 22 municipal bond underwriting firms for selling municipal bonds with offering documents that contained false statements or omissions about the bond issuers’ compliance with disclosure rules.

The SEC, which levied the fines under a program allowing underwriters to self-report material misstatements in such documents, said the firms did not admit or deny its findings.

The largest penalty imposed was $500,000, levied on PNC Capital Markets, while UBS Financial Services paid $480,000 and UMB Bank $420,000, the SEC said.

Fifth Third Securities paid the smallest fine, $20,000. Mesirow Financial, BB&T Securities, Comerica Securities , Commerce Bank Capital Markets and U.S. Bank also were penalized.