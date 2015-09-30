SEC fines 22 municipal bond underwriting firms

(Reuters) - The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission has fined 22 municipal bond underwriting firms more than $4 million for selling bonds with offering documents that contained false statements or omissions, the securities regulator said on Wednesday.

The action relates to activities between 2010 and 2014 and is part of the agency’s increased focus on the U.S. municipal bond market, where disclosure and pricing practices are often inconsistent and not monitored as actively as in other markets.

The SEC, which levied the fines under a program allowing underwriters to self-report material misstatements in such documents, said the firms did not admit or deny its findings.

The omissions and false statements were related to bond issuers’ compliance with continuing disclosure obligations, the SEC said, adding that the firms “failed to conduct adequate due diligence to identify the misstatements and omissions.”

The largest fine imposed in Wednesday’s action was $500,000 levied against PNC Capital Markets. UBS Financial Services, a unit of UBS Group AG was fined $480,000 and UMB Bank, a unit of UMB Financial Corp, was fined $420,000, the SEC said.

UBS said it was “pleased to have resolved this industry-wide matter with the SEC.” PNC Capital and UMB did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

In August, the SEC fined brokerage firm Edward Jones more than $20 million to settle claims that it had overcharged retail customers in new municipal bonds sales between 2009 and 2012. The case was the SEC’s first against an underwriter for pricing-related fraud in the primary market for municipal securities.