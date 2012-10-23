FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
S&P says outlook negative for South Brunswick Township, NJ
October 23, 2012

S&P says outlook negative for South Brunswick Township, NJ

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct 23 (Reuters) - Standard & Poor’s Ratings Services revised on Tuesday its outlook to negative from stable on South Brunswick Township, New Jersey’s general obligation bonds, citing the municipality’s budget troubles.

“We revised the outlook based on our assessment of the township’s significant decline in reserves and ongoing budgetary pressures stemming from ongoing tax appeals, the weakened economy, and rising expenditure costs compounded by the current board’s resistance to recent annual property tax rate increases, even where permissible, to aid in offsetting these rising costs,” S&P credit analyst Danielle Leonardis said in a statement.

S&P also affirmed its ‘AA’ long-term rating and underlying rating on the township’s general obligation debt.

