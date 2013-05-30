FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S. states' debt growth slowed to 1.3 pct in 2012 -Moody's
May 30, 2013 / 6:56 PM / in 4 years

U.S. states' debt growth slowed to 1.3 pct in 2012 -Moody's

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SAN FRANCISCO, May 30 (Reuters) - Growth in outstanding debt issued by U.S. states slowed to 1.3 percent in 2012, well below the 7 percent average annual growth of the past 10 years and the recent peak of 10 percent in 2009, Moody’s Investors Service said on Thursday.

The rating agency in a report said it expects the pace of growth in state debt to continue to be slow following three consecutive years of declines.

“Legal debt limitations, state-level austerity spending, and anti-debt sentiment have reduced states’ appetite for new money borrowing,” said Baye Larsen, a Moody’s vice president and senior analyst. “Additionally, debt plans have been influenced by uncertainty regarding federal fiscal policy and the impact of federal budget austerity on the national economy.”

