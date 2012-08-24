FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
U.S. municipal bond board seeks to lift trade size mask
Sections
Featured
Pence offers solace as police puzzle over shooter's motive
Las Vegas
Pence offers solace as police puzzle over shooter's motive
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Puerto Rico
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
August 24, 2012 / 3:40 PM / in 5 years

U.S. municipal bond board seeks to lift trade size mask

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

Aug 24 (Reuters) - The board that writes the rules for the $3.7 trillion municipal bond market moved a step closer on Friday to immediately making public the value of all trades as part of an effort to increase price transparency in the market.

The Municipal Securities Rulemaking Board submitted a proposal to the Securities and Exchange Commission to post the exact par amount of trades with par value of less than $5 million. Currently, that ceiling is $1 million.

For trades larger than $5 million, the MSRB web site known as EMMA would display the abbreviation “MM+” for five days and then reveal the exact amount.

The board had originally considered lifting the temporary trade size “mask” entirely, but dealers worried that would jeopardize trading partners’ anonymity and reveal dealers’ positions.

The board, a self-regulatory organization that writes the rules the SEC enforces, said in its proposal there may be more changes in the future.

“The MSRB believes that raising the par value threshold to par values over $5 million would be an appropriate first step to take in the short term as it would greatly reduce the number of trades subject to the par value mask,” it said in the proposal.

“The MSRB plans to continue to evaluate whether this threshold can be raised further or completely eliminated,” it added.

In 2011, 342,906 trades were able to use the five-day trade size “mask”. If the threshold had been $5 million instead of $1 million, only 97,124 trades would have had the mask, the MSRB said.

The board is concerned about price transparency and any advantages institutional investors may have over retail investors, who dominate the market. A January report from the Government Accountability Office was critical of the market for not giving individual investors access to the same information institutions have.

Dealers have resisted eliminating temporary size masks entirely, saying they help facilitate trading .

The board said critics had said that “raising the par value threshold for masking large trade sizes would provide additional transparency to the municipal market without adversely impacting liquidity.”

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.