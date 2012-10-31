UPDATE 1-Muni underwriters not likely to price deals on Wed.

Oct 31 (Reuters) - Top U.S. municipal bond underwriters said that negotiated deals were unlikely to price on Wednesday even though the market had reopened for business.

However, the underwriters held out the possibility that some of the week’s estimated $4.7 billion in negotiated offerings could hit the $3.7 trillion market on Thursday.

Underwriting desks reached by Reuters were Morgan Stanley, J.P. Morgan, Bank of America Merrill Lynch and Barclays Capital. Citigroup said it was delaying a few deals until next week, including a $260 million bond issue for the Philadelphia school district, according to a customer notice obtained by Reuters.

Hurricane Sandy, which hit the U.S. East Coast, closed the market early on Monday and completely on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, several issuers that had scheduled competitive deals, which had been expected to total $2.2 billion this week, sent out postponement notices.

Randy Smolik, an analyst at Municipal Market Data, said the only primary market action on Wednesday could come from regional firms if they could find enough customers.

“We’re barely getting a pulse on this market, and that’s probably not compelling anyone to do much,” he said.