FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Variable rate demand obligation market keeps shrinking-Moody's
Sections
Featured
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Las Vegas
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Puerto Rico
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
August 16, 2012 / 6:40 PM / 5 years ago

Variable rate demand obligation market keeps shrinking-Moody's

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 16 (Reuters) - Issuers across the $3.7 trillion U.S. municipal bond market are continuing to turn their backs on variable-rate demand obligations as banking regulations change and interest rates scrape bottom, according to a report released on Thursday by Moody’s Investors Service.

Many issuers are “opting for less-complicated traditional fixed-rate debt to take advantage of historically low interest rates,” said Moody’s Vice President Thomas Jacobs in a statement, about a trend that began in 2009.

Meanwhile, new regulatory requirements in banking “are limiting trading activities and increasing capital and liquidity requirements,” and reducing the number of institutions that can provide support facilities for the obligations.

Moody’s found that “market share by European bank facility providers has continued to erode as issuers and investors sought reduced exposure to the ongoing European debt crisis,” as well.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.