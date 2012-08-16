Variable rate demand obligation market keeps shrinking-Moody's

Aug 16 (Reuters) - Issuers across the $3.7 trillion U.S. municipal bond market are continuing to turn their backs on variable-rate demand obligations as banking regulations change and interest rates scrape bottom, according to a report released on Thursday by Moody’s Investors Service.

Many issuers are “opting for less-complicated traditional fixed-rate debt to take advantage of historically low interest rates,” said Moody’s Vice President Thomas Jacobs in a statement, about a trend that began in 2009.

Meanwhile, new regulatory requirements in banking “are limiting trading activities and increasing capital and liquidity requirements,” and reducing the number of institutions that can provide support facilities for the obligations.

Moody’s found that “market share by European bank facility providers has continued to erode as issuers and investors sought reduced exposure to the ongoing European debt crisis,” as well.