Municipal bond dealers seek Volcker Rule guidance

March 28 (Reuters) - Municipal bond dealers asked the U.S. government o n W ednesday for advance guidance on how it will apply the “Volcker Rule,” amid fears it will pull liquidity out of the municipal bond market when it takes effect on July 21.

In a letter sent to the Federal Reserve, the Securities and Exchange Commission and other agencies, the Bond Dealers of America asked for “clear regulatory guidance,” cautioning that without such guidance, “the marketplace will assume the worst” and pull liquidity out of the market.

The Volcker Rule was designed to curb the risks that banks take with depositor dollars, a practice known as proprietary trading. But the rule risks ensnaring public agencies ranging from housing agencies to hospital authorities because how municipal bonds are sold and traded results in banks risking their own capital -- the very practice banned under the Volcker Rule.

As a result, state and local authorities are worried that the rule will inhibit banks from underwriting bonds and trading.

The guidance should “set forth the obligations of market participants during a two-year conformance period after the final rule is issued,” the Bond Dealers group said. It added that it “would be unduly onerous for market participants to comply with new regulations until they have had time to adapt to the final rule.” (Reporting By Lisa Lambert; Editing by Dan Grebler)