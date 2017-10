Jan 2 (Reuters) - U.S. municipal bond sales climbed to $367 billion in 2012, up 32 percent over 2011 but lagging 2010’s record-setting $430 billion of debt sold, according to Thomson Reuters data released on Wednesday.

Bank of America Merrill Lynch was the top bookrunning underwriter in the $3.7 trillion muni market with 462 deals totaling $53 billion.