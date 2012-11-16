FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Yields on top-rated muni debt end week at record lows
November 16, 2012

Yields on top-rated muni debt end week at record lows

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov 16 (Reuters) - Benchmark yields on tax-free U.S. municipal bonds edged lower on Friday to all-time lows after a week during which investors concerned about the outlook for tax hikes and nervous about the stock market piled into the debt.

The 30-year yield fell to a record low for a seventh consecutive session, dropping one basis point from Thursday’s low to end at 2.54 percent on Municipal Market Data’s benchmark triple-A scale.

The 10-year yield dropped one basis point, to a record low 1.50 percent.

