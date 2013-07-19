Muni ratings indirectly linked to U.S. rating revised to stable -Moody's

July 19 (Reuters) - Moody’s Investors Service on Friday revised its outlook on triple-A rated municipal ratings indirectly linked to the U.S. government debt rating to stable from negative.

This action follows Moody’s revision of the United States government’s outlook to stable from negative on Thursday.

Moody’s revised the outlooks of four states - Maryland, Missouri, New Mexico and Virginia - and also revised the outlooks of 37 local governments.

The outlook revisions include five state aid intercept programs, 26 state housing finance agency single family loan programs, and seven federal lease transactions, Moody’s said.

At the same time Moody’s affirmed its triple-A ratings of all these issues.