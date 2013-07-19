FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Muni ratings indirectly linked to U.S. rating revised to stable -Moody's
Sections
Featured
Evacuees leave Puerto Rico by cruise ship
Puerto Rico
Evacuees leave Puerto Rico by cruise ship
Musk shrinks SpaceX Mars rocket to cut costs
Science
Musk shrinks SpaceX Mars rocket to cut costs
China's bitcoin market alive and well as traders defy crackdown
Future of Money
China's bitcoin market alive and well as traders defy crackdown
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
July 19, 2013 / 5:16 PM / in 4 years

Muni ratings indirectly linked to U.S. rating revised to stable -Moody's

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 19 (Reuters) - Moody’s Investors Service on Friday revised its outlook on triple-A rated municipal ratings indirectly linked to the U.S. government debt rating to stable from negative.

This action follows Moody’s revision of the United States government’s outlook to stable from negative on Thursday.

Moody’s revised the outlooks of four states - Maryland, Missouri, New Mexico and Virginia - and also revised the outlooks of 37 local governments.

The outlook revisions include five state aid intercept programs, 26 state housing finance agency single family loan programs, and seven federal lease transactions, Moody’s said.

At the same time Moody’s affirmed its triple-A ratings of all these issues.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.