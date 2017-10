SAN FRANCISCO, Nov 13 (Reuters) - Heavy demand for U.S. municipal bonds lowered their benchmark tax-free yields to all-time lows on Tuesday, according to Municipal Market Data.

The 30-year yield fell to an all-time low for a fourth consecutive session, easing 2 basis points to end at 2.64 percent on Municipal Market Data’s benchmark triple-A scale. The 10-year yield also dropped 2 basis points, to a record low 1.55 percent.