FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Fitch expects above-average local government downgrades in 2013
Sections
Featured
In Mosul’s fall, informers played vital role against Islamic State
Iraq
In Mosul’s fall, informers played vital role against Islamic State
White tiger, dark horse: North Korean art market heats up
Life
White tiger, dark horse: North Korean art market heats up
Foreign government code reviews 'problematic': official
Cyber Risk
Foreign government code reviews 'problematic': official
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
December 3, 2012 / 4:45 PM / in 5 years

Fitch expects above-average local government downgrades in 2013

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 3 (Reuters) - A clutch of ongoing fiscal problems, including rocky revenues and underfunded pensions, will likely bring a large number of credit rating downgrades for U.S. local governments next year, Fitch Ratings said on Monday.

“An uneven revenue recovery, reduced spending flexibility, labor and pension pressures, and questionable willingness to pay, will likely result in a continued above-average rate of local government downgrades in 2013,” the agency said in an outlook for the year.

Most local governments rely on property taxes for revenues and, with the housing market remaining weak, many are still struggling. Fitch said it expects downgrades in the “one-to-two-notch range,” but severe downgrades are possible.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.