Fitch cuts highway bond programs on dim view of U.S. policy

Sept 12 (Reuters) - Fitch Ratings downgraded 11 grant anticipation revenue vehicle bonds on Wednesday because of uncertainty about the future of federal highway and transit funding policies.

A new law signed by President Barack Obama in July provides funding certainty for the next two years, but does not solve longer-term sustainability problems and solvency issues, Fitch said in a statement.

The credit rating agency revised its view of the strength of the federal program to mid-range from strong, which caused its action on what are known as GARVEE bonds.

About $7 billion of stand-alone debt is affected by the ratings action. Fitch also upgraded the state of Michigan’s GARVEE bonds and affirmed its rating on the Idaho Housing and Finance Association’s GARVEEs.

The highway and transit GARVEEs affected were issued by Alaska Railroad Corp., Chicago Transit Authority, Georgia State Road & Tollway Authority, Kentucky Asset Liability Commission, Maine Municipal Bond Bank, New Jersey Transit Corp., Oklahoma Department of Transportation, Rhode Island Economic Development Corp., and the states of California, North Carolina and Ohio.

U.S. states and authorities use the proceeds from the sale of GARVEEs to fund road and other transit projects, repaying the bonds with federal aid payments.

Some GARVEEs are backed by pledges of state resources, such as a gas tax fund, in case the expected federal aid does not come in by the time debt service payments are due.

All of the GARVEEs affected on Wednesday were stand-alone, which aren’t backed by the additional revenue pledges.

Fitch said the Highway Trust Fund, the source of the federal aid, is on an “unsustainable trajectory” because its expenditures have exceeded receipts for several years.

Rather than fix that imbalance, the new law calls for $18.8 billion in general fund transfers to the HTF to in 2013 and 2014 to stay solvent, Fitch said.

Highway and transit portions of the HTF are projected to have a $9.7 billion shortfall by 2015, Fitch noted.

Without significant changes, the program could become unsustainable. “The more unsustainable the program becomes, the greater the possibility of policy changes that could adversely impact bondholders,” Fitch said.