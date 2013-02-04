FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
U.S. municipal bond market indicators
Sections
Featured
Tesla shares fall on warning of Model 3 bottleneck
Autos
Tesla shares fall on warning of Model 3 bottleneck
Ford revamps China strategy amid e-van push
Energy & Environment
Ford revamps China strategy amid e-van push
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
Reuters Backstory
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
February 4, 2013 / 4:00 PM / in 5 years

U.S. municipal bond market indicators

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

DAILY INDICATORS                   LATEST          PREVIOUS          Last Date
                                                                               
 Bond Buyer 30-Day Visible Supply    7.434  Bln        7.217  Bln      02/04/13
 Bond Buyer Competitive Supply       3.454  Bln        3.130  Bln      02/04/13
 Bond Buyer Negotiated Supply        3.980  Bln        4.086  Bln      02/04/13
 Bond Buyer 40-Bond Index (YTM)       4.02              4.00           02/01/13
 Lipper Municipal Debt Index       1121.03           1120.95           02/01/13
 CRB Index                          305.07            303.99           02/01/13
                                                                               
                                                                               
 Weekly Indicators                  LATEST          PREVIOUS          Last Date
                                                                               
 Bond Buyer 20 Bond Index             3.67              3.54           01/31/13
 Bond Buyer 11 Bond Index             3.43              3.30           01/31/13
 Bond Buyer Revenue Bond Index        4.29              4.24           01/31/13
 SIFMA Swap Index                     0.10              0.10           01/30/13
 
    
    
----------------------------------------------------------------------------    
To see municipal news, click on. To return to Municipal Market Index
menu, click on. To see North American Treasury news, click on
. 
   To see interest rate news, click on. To see full debt news index,
click on. To see daily municipal diary, click on. To
see municipal events calendar, click on. 
   To see the full NEGOTIATED sales calendar, double click on. For the
full NOTE calendar, double click on.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.