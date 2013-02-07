FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S. municipal bond market indicators
February 7, 2013 / 2:31 PM / 5 years ago

U.S. municipal bond market indicators

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

DAILY INDICATORS                    LATEST          PREVIOUS          Last Date
                                                                                
 Bond Buyer 30-Day Visible Supply     5.427  Bln        6.670  Bln      02/07/13
 Bond Buyer Competitive Supply        3.415  Bln        3.219  Bln      02/07/13
 Bond Buyer Negotiated Supply         2.012  Bln        3.450  Bln      02/07/13
 Bond Buyer 40-Bond Index (YTM)        4.02              4.03           02/06/13
 Lipper Municipal Debt Index        1121.51           1121.18           02/06/13
 CRB Index                           302.91            304.14           02/06/13
                                                                                
                                                                                
 Weekly Indicators                   LATEST          PREVIOUS          Last Date
                                                                                
 Bond Buyer 20 Bond Index              3.67              3.54           01/31/13
 Bond Buyer 11 Bond Index              3.43              3.30           01/31/13
 Bond Buyer Revenue Bond Index         4.29              4.24           01/31/13
 SIFMA Swap Index                      0.10              0.10           01/30/13
 
    
    
----------------------------------------------------------------------------    
