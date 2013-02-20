FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S. municipal bond market indicators
February 20, 2013 / 7:46 PM / in 5 years

U.S. municipal bond market indicators

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

DAILY INDICATORS                   LATEST      PREVIOUS     LAST DATE           
Bond Buyer 30-Day Visible Supply   9.948 Bln    9.398 Bln    02/20/13           
Bond Buyer Competitive Visible     4.358 Bln    4.562 Bln    02/20/13           
Bond Buyer Negotiated Visible      5.590 Bln    4.837 Bln    02/20/13           
Bond Buyer 40-Bond Index (YTM)      4.05 %       4.04 %      02/19/13           
Lipper General Muni Index            N/A      1121.07        02/19/13           
CRB Index                  298.38       298.45        02/19/13           
----------------------------------------------------------------------         
WEEKLY INDICATORS                  LATEST      PREVIOUS     LAST DATE           
Bond Buyer 20 Bond Index            3.72 %       3.68 %      02/14/13           
Bond Buyer 11 Bond Index            3.48 %       3.44 %      02/14/13           
Bond Buyer Revenue Bond Index       4.30 %       4.29 %      02/14/13           
SIFMA Swap Index                    0.11 %       0.09 %      02/13/13           
---------------------------------------------------------------------    
