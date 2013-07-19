FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
U.S. municipal bond market indicators
Sections
Featured
Evacuees leave Puerto Rico by cruise ship
Puerto Rico
Evacuees leave Puerto Rico by cruise ship
Musk shrinks SpaceX Mars rocket to cut costs
Science
Musk shrinks SpaceX Mars rocket to cut costs
China's bitcoin market alive and well as traders defy crackdown
Future of Money
China's bitcoin market alive and well as traders defy crackdown
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
July 19, 2013 / 2:46 PM / in 4 years

U.S. municipal bond market indicators

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

DAILY INDICATORS                   LATEST          PREVIOUS          Last Date
                                                                               
 Bond Buyer 30-Day Visible Supply   10.168  Bln       10.350  Bln      07/19/13
 Bond Buyer Competitive Supply       2.844  Bln        3.160  Bln      07/19/13
 Bond Buyer Negotiated Supply        7.324  Bln        7.190  Bln      07/19/13
 Bond Buyer 40-Bond Index (YTM)       4.93              4.91           07/18/13
 Lipper Municipal Debt Index       1069.66           1071.03           07/18/13
 CRB Index                          290.51            287.96           07/18/13
                                                                               
                                                                               
 Weekly Indicators                  LATEST          PREVIOUS          Last Date
                                                                               
 Bond Buyer 20 Bond Index             4.52              4.55           07/18/13
 Bond Buyer 11 Bond Index             4.29              4.32           07/18/13
 Bond Buyer Revenue Bond Index        4.90              4.91           07/18/13
 SIFMA Swap Index                     0.05              0.05           07/10/13
 
            
---------------------------------------------------------------------    
To see municipal news, click on. To return to Municipal Market Index
menu, click on. To see North American Treasury news, click on
. 
   To see interest rate news, click on. To see full debt news index,
click on. To see daily municipal diary, click on. To
see municipal events calendar, click on. 
   To see the full NEGOTIATED sales calendar, double click on. For the
full NOTE calendar, double click on.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.