#Market News
October 1, 2013 / 1:12 PM / 4 years ago

U.S. municipal bond market indicators

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

DAILY INDICATORS                   LATEST          PREVIOUS          Last Date
                                                                               
 Bond Buyer 30-Day Visible Supply    7.621  Bln        7.183  Bln      10/01/13
 Bond Buyer Competitive Supply       1.218  Bln        1.074  Bln      10/01/13
 Bond Buyer Negotiated Supply        6.404  Bln        6.109  Bln      10/01/13
 Bond Buyer 40-Bond Index (YTM)       5.09              5.09           09/30/13
 Lipper Municipal Debt Index       1066.69           1066.81           09/30/13
 CRB Index                          285.54            286.98           09/30/13
                                                                               
                                                                               
 Weekly Indicators                  LATEST          PREVIOUS          Last Date
                                                                               
 Bond Buyer 20 Bond Index             4.53              4.66           09/26/13
 Bond Buyer 11 Bond Index             4.26              4.39           09/26/13
 Bond Buyer Revenue Bond Index        5.17              5.24           09/26/13
 SIFMA Swap Index                     0.07              0.07           09/25/13
 
            
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   
To see municipal news, click on. To return to Municipal Market Index

 
   To see interest rate news, click on. To see full debt news index,
see municipal events calendar, click on.
 
   To see the full NEGOTIATED sales calendar, double click on. For the
full NOTE calendar, double click on.

