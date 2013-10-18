U.S. municipal bond market indicators

Oct 18 (Reuters) - DAILY INDICATORS LATEST PREVIOUS LAST DATE Bond Buyer 30-Day Visible Supply 12.363 Bln 9.818 Bln 10/18/13 Bond Buyer Competitive Visible 2.799 Bln 2.813 Bln 10/18/13 Bond Buyer Negotiated Visible 9.583 Bln 7.005 Bln 10/18/13 Bond Buyer 40-Bond Index (YTM) 5.21 % 5.24 % 10/17/13 Lipper General Muni Index 1062.53 1059.99 10/17/13 CRB Index 286.42 287.60 10/17/13 ---------------------------------------------------------------------- WEEKLY INDICATORS LATEST PREVIOUS LAST DATE Bond Buyer 20 Bond Index 4.68 % 4.57 % 10/17/13 Bond Buyer 11 Bond Index 4.37 % 4.28 % 10/17/13 Bond Buyer Revenue Bond Index 5.25 % 5.23 % 10/17/13 SIFMA Swap Index 0.07 % 0.06 % 10/09/13 --------------------------------------------------------------------- To see municipal news, click on. To return to Municipal Market Index menu, click on. To see North American Treasury news, click on . To see interest rate news, click on. To see full debt news index, click on. To see daily municipal diary, click on. To see municipal events calendar, click on. To see the full NEGOTIATED sales calendar, double click on. For the full NOTE calendar, double click on.