U.S. municipal bond market indicators
October 22, 2013 / 3:55 PM / 4 years ago

U.S. municipal bond market indicators

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Oct 22 (Reuters) - DAILY INDICATORS                   LATEST      PREVIOUS  
  LAST DATE           
Bond Buyer 30-Day Visible Supply  13.002 Bln   12.621 Bln    10/22/13       
Bond Buyer Competitive Visible     3.071 Bln    3.124 Bln    10/22/13           
Bond Buyer Negotiated Visible      9.931 Bln    9.495 Bln    10/22/13           
Bond Buyer 40-Bond Index (YTM)      5.20 %       5.20 %      10/21/13           
Lipper General Muni Index        1063.54      1063.39        10/21/13           
CRB Index                  285.34       286.92        10/21/13           
----------------------------------------------------------------------         
WEEKLY INDICATORS                  LATEST      PREVIOUS     LAST DATE           
Bond Buyer 20 Bond Index            4.68 %       4.57 %      10/17/13           
Bond Buyer 11 Bond Index            4.37 %       4.28 %      10/17/13           
Bond Buyer Revenue Bond Index       5.25 %       5.23 %      10/17/13           
SIFMA Swap Index                    0.09 %       0.07 %      10/16/13           
---------------------------------------------------------------------    
