U.S. municipal bond market indicators
October 31, 2013 / 1:11 PM / 4 years ago

U.S. municipal bond market indicators

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

DAILY INDICATORS                      LATEST           PREVIOUS            Last Date
                                                                                      
 Bond Buyer 30-Day Visible Supply       6.102  Bln          8.616  Bln        10/31/13
 Bond Buyer Competitive Supply          2.210  Bln          2.152  Bln        10/31/13
 Bond Buyer Negotiated Supply           3.892  Bln          6.464  Bln        10/31/13
 Bond Buyer 40-Bond Index (YTM)          5.09                5.09             10/30/13
 Lipper Municipal Debt Index          1075.45             1074.65             10/30/13
 CRB Index                             280.02              280.64             10/30/13
                                                                                      
                                                                                      
 Weekly Indicators                     LATEST           PREVIOUS            Last Date
                                                                                      
 Bond Buyer 20 Bond Index                4.56                4.68             10/24/13
 Bond Buyer 11 Bond Index                4.25                4.37             10/24/13
 Bond Buyer Revenue Bond Index           5.16                5.25             10/24/13
 SIFMA Swap Index                        0.09                0.07             10/16/13
 
            
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------    
