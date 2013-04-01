FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S. municipal bond market indicators
#Market News
April 1, 2013 / 3:41 PM / 5 years ago

U.S. municipal bond market indicators

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

DAILY INDICATORS                   LATEST      PREVIOUS     LAST DATE           
Bond Buyer 30-Day Visible Supply   7.869 Bln    7.311 Bln    04/01/13           
Bond Buyer Competitive Visible     3.554 Bln    3.143 Bln    04/01/13           
Bond Buyer Negotiated Visible      4.315 Bln    4.168 Bln    04/01/13           
Bond Buyer 40-Bond Index (YTM)      4.15 %       4.15 %      03/28/13           
Lipper General Muni Index        1118.59      1117.91        03/28/13           
CRB Index                  296.39       298.17        03/29/13           
----------------------------------------------------------------------         
WEEKLY INDICATORS                  LATEST      PREVIOUS     LAST DATE           
Bond Buyer 20 Bond Index            3.99 %       3.99 %      03/27/13           
Bond Buyer 11 Bond Index            3.76 %       3.76 %      03/27/13           
Bond Buyer Revenue Bond Index       4.35 %       4.37 %      03/27/13           
SIFMA Swap Index                    0.12 %       0.12 %      03/27/13           
---------------------------------------------------------------------    
To see municipal news, click on. To return to Municipal Market Index
menu, click on. To see North American Treasury news, click on
. 
   To see interest rate news, click on. To see full debt news index,
click on. To see daily municipal diary, click on. To
see municipal events calendar, click on. 
   To see the full NEGOTIATED sales calendar, double click on. For the
full NOTE calendar, double click on.

