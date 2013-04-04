FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S. municipal bond market indicators
#Market News
April 4, 2013 / 1:30 PM / 4 years ago

U.S. municipal bond market indicators

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

DAILY INDICATORS                   LATEST          PREVIOUS          Last Date
                                                                               
 Bond Buyer 30-Day Visible Supply    7.326  Bln        8.212  Bln      04/04/13
 Bond Buyer Competitive Supply       2.209  Bln        3.219  Bln      04/04/13
 Bond Buyer Negotiated Supply        5.116  Bln        4.663  Bln      04/04/13
 Bond Buyer 40-Bond Index (YTM)       4.13              4.14           04/03/13
 Lipper Municipal Debt Index       1119.63           1118.55           04/03/13
 CRB Index                          289.77            293.52           04/03/13
                                                                               
                                                                               
 Weekly Indicators                  LATEST          PREVIOUS          Last Date
                                                                               
 Bond Buyer 20 Bond Index             3.99              3.99           03/27/13
 Bond Buyer 11 Bond Index             3.76              3.76           03/27/13
 Bond Buyer Revenue Bond Index        4.35              4.37           03/27/13
 SIFMA Swap Index                     0.12              0.12           03/27/13
 
    
    
----------------------------------------------------------------------------    
