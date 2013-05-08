FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S. municipal bond market indicators
May 8, 2013 / 2:51 PM / in 4 years

U.S. municipal bond market indicators

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

DAILY INDICATORS                   LATEST      PREVIOUS     LAST DATE           
Bond Buyer 30-Day Visible Supply   6.409 Bln    7.744 Bln    05/08/13           
Bond Buyer Competitive Visible     2.436 Bln    3.112 Bln    05/08/13           
Bond Buyer Negotiated Visible      3.973 Bln    4.632 Bln    05/08/13           
Bond Buyer 40-Bond Index (YTM)      4.06 %       4.05 %      05/07/13           
Lipper General Muni Index        1130.31      1130.72        05/07/13           
CRB Index                  288.99       290.05        05/07/13           
----------------------------------------------------------------------         
WEEKLY INDICATORS                  LATEST      PREVIOUS     LAST DATE           
Bond Buyer 20 Bond Index            3.77 %       3.90 %      05/02/13           
Bond Buyer 11 Bond Index            3.54 %       3.67 %      05/02/13           
Bond Buyer Revenue Bond Index       4.19 %       4.29 %      05/02/13           
SIFMA Swap Index                    0.19 %       0.22 %      05/01/13           
---------------------------------------------------------------------    
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
