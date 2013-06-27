FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S. municipal bond market indicators
June 27, 2013 / 12:56 PM / in 4 years

U.S. municipal bond market indicators

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

DAILY INDICATORS                   LATEST          PREVIOUS           Last Date
                                                                                
 Bond Buyer 30-Day Visible Supply   12.927  Bln        15.307  Bln      06/27/13
 Bond Buyer Competitive Supply       2.233  Bln         2.839  Bln      06/27/13
 Bond Buyer Negotiated Supply       10.694  Bln        12.468  Bln      06/27/13
                                                                       
 Bond Buyer 40-Bond Index (YTM)       4.91               5.12           06/26/13
 Lipper Municipal Debt Index       1069.17            1056.68           06/26/13
 CRB Index                          276.79             278.54           06/26/13
                                                                                
                                                                                
 Weekly Indicators                  LATEST          PREVIOUS           Last Date
                                                                                
 Bond Buyer 20 Bond Index             4.37               4.16           06/20/13
 Bond Buyer 11 Bond Index             4.13               3.93           06/20/13
 Bond Buyer Revenue Bond Index        4.81               4.62           06/20/13
 SIFMA Swap Index                     0.07               0.08           06/19/13
 
            
To see municipal news, click on. To return to Municipal Market Index
menu, click on. To see North American Treasury news, click on
   To see interest rate news, click on. To see full debt news index,
click on. To see daily municipal diary, click on. To
   To see the full NEGOTIATED sales calendar, double click on. For the
