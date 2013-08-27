FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
U.S. municipal bond market indicators
Sections
Featured
San Juan mayor blasts U.S. official over 'good news' comment
Puerto Rico
San Juan mayor blasts U.S. official over 'good news' comment
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
NSA spying program reauthorization in limbo
Cyber Risk
NSA spying program reauthorization in limbo
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
August 27, 2013 / 2:31 PM / 4 years ago

U.S. municipal bond market indicators

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Aug 27 (Reuters) - DAILY INDICATORS                   LATEST      PREVIOUS  
  LAST DATE           
Bond Buyer 30-Day Visible Supply   8.265 Bln    8.283 Bln    08/27/13           
Bond Buyer Competitive Visible     2.123 Bln    2.137 Bln    08/27/13           
Bond Buyer Negotiated Visible      6.142 Bln    6.146 Bln    08/27/13           
Bond Buyer 40-Bond Index (YTM)      5.28 %       5.29 %      08/26/13           
Lipper General Muni Index        1043.00      1042.73        08/26/13           
CRB Index                  292.87       290.79        08/26/13           
----------------------------------------------------------------------         
WEEKLY INDICATORS                  LATEST      PREVIOUS     LAST DATE           
Bond Buyer 20 Bond Index            4.91 %       4.80 %      08/22/13           
Bond Buyer 11 Bond Index            4.67 %       4.57 %      08/22/13           
Bond Buyer Revenue Bond Index       5.29 %       5.18 %      08/22/13           
SIFMA Swap Index                    0.06 %       0.06 %      08/21/13           
---------------------------------------------------------------------    
To see municipal news, click on. To return to Municipal Market Index
menu, click on. To see North American Treasury news, click on
. 
   To see interest rate news, click on. To see full debt news index,
click on. To see daily municipal diary, click on. To
see municipal events calendar, click on. 
   To see the full NEGOTIATED sales calendar, double click on. For the
full NOTE calendar, double click on.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.