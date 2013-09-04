FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S. municipal bond market indicators
#Market News
September 4, 2013 / 12:51 PM / 4 years ago

U.S. municipal bond market indicators

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

DAILY INDICATORS                    LATEST          PREVIOUS          Last Date
                                                                                
 Bond Buyer 30-Day Visible Supply     6.418  Bln        5.874  Bln      09/04/13
 Bond Buyer Competitive Supply        1.738  Bln        1.489  Bln      09/04/13
 Bond Buyer Negotiated Supply         4.680  Bln        4.386  Bln      09/04/13
 Bond Buyer 40-Bond Index (YTM)        5.33              5.29           09/03/13
 Lipper Municipal Debt Index        1040.11           1042.34           09/03/13
 CRB Index                           292.79            291.16           09/03/13
                                                                                
                                                                                
 Weekly Indicators                   LATEST          PREVIOUS          Last Date
                                                                                
 Bond Buyer 20 Bond Index              4.96              4.91           08/29/13
 Bond Buyer 11 Bond Index              4.70              4.67           08/29/13
 Bond Buyer Revenue Bond Index         5.30              5.29           08/29/13
 SIFMA Swap Index                      0.06              0.06           08/28/13
 
            
--------------------------------------------------------------------------    
